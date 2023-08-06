2 men killed in Rio Vista plane crash identified

The Rio Vista Fire Department says dispatch was told the aircraft was "circling in an unusual manner” prior to the crash.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two men killed Thursday in a plane crash.

They are: 41-year-old Benjamin Shreve of Concord and 33-year-old Jesse Buckner of Martinez.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. Thursday near the Rio Vista Airport and the plane was found east of the airport in a rural unincorporated area of Solano County.

The Rio Vista Fire Department says dispatch was told the aircraft was "circling in an unusual manner” prior to the crash.

First responders found the single-engine plane with two people trapped inside, who were later pronounced dead.

The plane's flight path before the crash is unknown. The FAA, NTSB, and Solano County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

