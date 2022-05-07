3 men missing at Brannan Island identified

Tedy Salazar, a friend of the three men, told ABC10 he feels like there isn't a sense of urgency in the recovery effort.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As the search continues for three missing men at Brannan Island, one of their friends says he’s frustrated and feels there’s no sense of urgency in finding them.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a possible drowning with three men and a child at the Brannan Island State Recreation Area around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies were told the child got out of the water and didn’t need medical attention, but the three men were missing after a search of the waterways.

Tedy Salazar, who is friends with the three men, is acting as the spokesperson for their families. He identified the men as: Edwin Rivas, 57; Danilo Solorzano, 40; and Edwin Perez, 22.

Salazar said the trio were from Guatemala and lived in Oakland where they did construction work. He told ABC10 he feels like there isn’t a sense of urgency in finding the men.

WATCH MORE: