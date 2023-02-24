Mendocino Farms opening new location in Folsom this summer

The restaurant will be located at Folsom Pointe at Highway 50 and East Bidwell.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Attention all Folsom foodies, there's 'moo'-re food coming your way as Mendocino Farms plans to open a new location this summer.

"At Mendocino Farms, your favorite food experience awaits," says the eatery's website. "Our creative sandwiches, salads and more take you on an unexpected culinary adventure with fresh ingredients and fearless flavor combinations."

The restaurant offers 'foodie favorites' such as specialty sandwiches, 'soulful' salads, soups and delicious deli sides. The current chef's creations include a chicken parmesan dip and a Countryside cobb salad. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are also available.

Mendocino Farms opened its first location in the Sacramento area in 2018 in Midtown at 1610 R Street and opened its latest restaurant in Roseville last spring.

According to their website, Mendocino Farms also has plans to open locations in Arden and Land Park this year.