How to talk about mental health with young people

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 25-34, according to the CDC.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Families may find it challenging to know how to discuss mental health and suicide. Mental health experts told ABC10 it is important to start the conversation with loved ones by asking them how they are doing and letting them know you are there for them.

Young people are dealing with a slew of challenges from the impacts of the pandemic to social media, and pressure at school.

"We think COVID was so far back, but it's actually still pretty recent. When we think about our teens and our young children, these are the folks that are — they're just coming back to school, onto school grounds a little less than a year ago," said licensed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Andrew Mendonsa. "There's a lot of pressure on them in a school setting now about getting caught up, getting back on speed."

Mental health advocates said taking that first step to talk with a loved one in need can make a difference.

"These are certainly trying times for everyone," said Doug Smith with NAMI Sacramento. "It's important to talk about what's eating you up and what's occupying your mind. It doesn't hurt to talk."

NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The group offers a variety of resources for dealing with mental health from understanding the signs and symptoms of mental illness to getting help.

Advocates encourage conversation and increased awareness about mental health.

In Yuba County, the Olivehurst community is processing the tragic loss of a 14-year-old student who died by suicide, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

The school canceled classes for the rest of the week and is offering resources, including grief counselors and psychologists.

"We're seeing rates of mental health, rates of substance use disorder, all of that in our children and teenage populations increase right now. So what I can say to those folks is you're not alone," Mendonsa said.

Psychologists and wellness professionals are in high demand.

Smith said friends and family can help by starting the conversation.

"There's lots of hope that people will reach out for help, and when they don't, it's up to the rest of us to notice little things in our loved ones, our family members, our friends and check in with them," Smith said. "Letting them know you're concerned, and 'I've noticed you're down these last few days' and creating a space for dialogue."

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention said there are some warning signs you can look for.

"We talk about it in three different ways: talk, behavior and mood, so if someone is talking about how they're feeling whether they're feeling hopeless like they're in despair," said Erica Brown, the Area Director for the Greater Sacramento and Central Valley chapters of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. "You'll see probably a shift in your loved ones' mood that might just seem very uncharacteristic or maybe they're just not enjoying the things that they normally enjoy."

Once you notice the signs, talk to your loved one, listen and get help from a wellness professional like a psychologist or school counselor.

"Give them time to share their story, share their feelings and emotions as well as get them connect them to those mental health services," Brown said.

RESOURCES

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call or text 988, or go to 988lifeline.org to reach the suicide and crisis hotline. Click here for more resources available through the National Alliance on Mental Health.

Hotlines:

-Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988

-NAMI National Helpline: 1-800-950-6264 (open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday) or text "HELPLINE" to 62640

-Sacramento County Department of Health Services: (916) 875-1055

Conversation Guides:

-AFPS Talk Saves Lives: click here to access resources for suicide prevention conversations

-Stop Stigma Sacramento - click here to access conversation starters to talk to a friend or loved one living with mental illness

