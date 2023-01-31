Police: Merced 15-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting at another teen

According to a news release, police were called for shots fired at Erie Avenue and Brookdale Drive around 3:30 p.m. Monday

MERCED, Calif. — A Merced teenager is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, police were called for shots fired at Erie Avenue and Brookdale Drive around 3:30 p.m.

Officers spoke to the victim who said the suspect, an unidentified 15-year-old, tried to rob them. Police say the victim’s mother drove up and interrupted the robbery attempt and the 15-year-old shot at the victim and their mother.

The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted robbery and shooting at an occupied vehicle around 5:45 p.m. after a family member brought him to the police.

He was taken to the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex. A search warrant was executed at the teen’s home, but investigators did not find the gun.

Anyone with information on the case can call Det. Raymond Valadez at 209-388-7829.