Person of interest in Merced family kidnapping in custody

8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents – Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh – and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, are still missing.

Example video title will go here for this video

MERCED, Calif. — A person of interest in the kidnapping of a baby, her mother and father, and her uncle in Merced is now in custody and in critical condition.

According to a news release, detectives received information Tuesday morning that one of the victim’s bank cards was used at an ATM in Atwater. A surveillance photo of the person making the transaction was similar to a surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.

Around noon, the sheriff’s office identified the man as 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado. The news release says Salgado tried to kill himself prior to law enforcement involvement, but he is now in custody and in critical condition.

Meanwhile, 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents – Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh – and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, are still missing.

Anyone with information on their location can call the tip line at 209-385-7547.

CASE HISTORY

Just after 11:30 a.m. Monday, CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced was sent to an intersection in Winton for a vehicle fire. The vehicle was a 2020 black Dodge Ram truck.

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, California Highway Patrol contacted the Merced Police Department in an attempt to contact the truck's owner, Amandeep Singh.

Police arrived at Singh's home and couldn't find him, but were able to reach another family member, who wasn't able to get in contact with Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh. They called the Merced County Sheriff's Office to report them missing.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office responded to a business on South Highway 59. Investigators found the family was kidnapped.