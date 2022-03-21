x
1 person dead after Merced gas station shooting

Multiple reports of gunshots outside a 'Shop-N-Go' gas station lead law enforcement to a man suffering seemingly from gun shot wounds.

MERCED, Calif — The Merced County Sheriff's Office said a man was pronounced after suffering from apparent gunshot wounds outside a local "Shop-N-Go" gas station on Sunday at around 6 p.m.

After receiving multiple reports of gunshots, law enforcement responded to the corner of Beachwood Drive and Oakland Avenue where they found the now-deceased man lying on the ground.

Merced County Sheriff's Investigations Bureau are now investigating the case as a homicide. So far no suspect is in custody.

