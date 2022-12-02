Merced grocery store employee stabbed while confronting customer, police say

A 31-year-old employee told police the person who stabbed him was trying to take items from the store

MERCED, Calif. — Merced police are investigating after a stabbing Wednesday night left one man injured.

According to a news release, it happened at the Food 4 Less store at 1115 W. Olive Ave. around 8:30 p.m.

The victim, a 31-year-old employee, told officers he was stabbed while trying to confront a person he said was stealing from the store.

Witnesses and surveillance footage show a man in a beanie entering the store with another person and then running from the store with items in his hands.

The employee tried to confront the customer, at which time he was stabbed and the customer left in a dark blue sedan.

The employee was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information can call Sergeant Haygood at 209-385-6998 or email haygoodk@cityofmerced.org.