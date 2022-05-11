NASA: Fireball seen across NorCal Friday did not touch ground

The fireball seen across Northern California Friday was a member of the Taurid meteor shower, a NASA official confirmed to ABC10.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday.

According to Cooke the four fireballs, seen by thousands, were members of the Taurid meteor shower. He described the fireballs as relatively small and unable to produce meteorites that would have been able to touch the ground.

The largest fireball, spotted around 7:28 p.m. Friday disintegrated 28 miles above the town of Callahan in Siskiyou County, Cooke said. The second largest fireball is believed to have disintegrated 40 miles above Lassen County later Friday night.

NASA officials do not currently believe that any particles from any of the meteorites seen Friday touched the ground or started any fires. Cooke added that by the time most meteorites hit the ground in general, they are cold.

Watch more from ABC10: Heavy Sierra snow and northern California rain to move in with storm system