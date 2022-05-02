Metro say these employees played a key role with quickly evacuating people away from the scene to safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A scary moment for many people brought out some of the bravest heroes we see every day in D.C.

Metro took the time to thank their employees for their courageous response to the Van Ness shooting last week in a heartwarming post.

The post comes after a gunman opened fire near the University of District of Columbia (UDC) campus and Edmund Burke School in D.C., injuring three adults and a 12-year-old girl.

Several schools, businesses, and apartment buildings were asked to evacuate and shelter in place during the frightening moment.

"We are incredibly grateful for your quick thinking and on-the-ground operations that helped keep our community safe. While operating a bus on city streets is a complex task, you went above and beyond and we're thankful for your resolve in the face of danger," the post read.

We want to thank the Metro employees who courageously responded to last week’s shooting incident in Van Ness that... Posted by Metro Forward on Thursday, April 28, 2022

The bus operators who helped assist during the incident were:

James Mack

Yoma Getamesay

Timothy Harrell

Tuana Boyd-Railey

The transit field supervisors include:

Gary Davis

Haywood McNeil

Amit Tonse

Jane Jackson

Gloria Brown

Metro says these individuals played a key role by quickly evacuating people in the Metrobus vehicles and driving them away from the scene to safety.

Metro made additional honorable mentions in their post. One of the organizations included Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), who offered their assistance to the local and federal law enforcement on the scene.