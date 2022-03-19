Micro-kitchens in San Diego County get cooking

San Diego County officially presented Diana Tapiz with the first Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation certification.

SAN DIEGO — For Diana Tapiz, the best way to get everyone around a table is with a home cooked meal.

"Happiness is as simple as a delicious plate of food for my family," she said while stirring a pot of birria.

Diana is a chef and has been cooking traditional and fusion Mexican meals since she was a small girl. Two years ago she had the idea to start her own restaurant, what she didn’t predict was the mounting expenses and the minute details that make a kitchen successful.

"Many of us don't have $50,000 saved up for the commercial kitchen, or $400,000 to open a restaurant," said Tapiz.

"I did try. I tried my hardest, it was like three months at a commercial kitchen. I didn't have a babysitter for my kids. I wasn't ready."

But she still had the dream and the talent that made people go wild for the food she cooked. That’s when she learned about Microenterprise Home Kitchens Operations. Earlier this year San Diego County approved the ordinance that allows people like Diana to turn their home kitchens into a business.

In order to be granted this right, Diana needed to get a food safety certificate and submit to inspections from the county. Earlier this week, Diana was the first person in San Diego County to receive her MEHKO Permit.

"It's such a great honor," said Tapiz. "As a woman, as a Mexicana woman to have that. For me, that is wonderful, wonderful news."

Now that she’s got the approval from the county, the real fun begins.

Diana’s Tres Fuegos Cocina in Chula Vista will be cooking up some of her favorite dishes. Like enchiladas or her famous birria Ramen.

Diana is hoping to have a soft opening for Tres Fuegos next week, but is looking to have her grand opening on April 25. Finally fulfilling her wish, of making delicious food, on her terms, right here in her kitchen.

If you would like to check out their menu, you're urged to visit their Instagram.