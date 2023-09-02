x
Middle school in Valley Springs closed Friday due to staffing shortages

Officials said there's a chance they could have to make up the day in June.

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif — A staffing shortage has canceled classes for students at a Valley Springs middle school.

The Calaveras Unified School District announced there weren't enough staff members to maintain a safe and secure at Toyon Middle School on Friday, even despite their efforts to get substitutes. 

Both the school and the district will ask to have the day waived, but officials said there's a possibility they could have to make up the day in June.

The school district will relay more information on that decision when it becomes available. Toyon Middle School will be closed Friday, Feb. 10.

