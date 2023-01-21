Abandoned Chinese Gospel Mission catches fire for third time

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large fire broke out in Midtown Sacramento at the abandoned building, Saturday night.
The vacant Chinese Gospel Mission building caught fire on 15th and S streets and has since been knocked down, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
The building previously caught fire twice in the last few years, with the recent being back in September. Officials said then squatters were the cause.
Officials say no injuries were reported.
No further information is available at this time.
WATCH MORE: Fire crews containing, investigating Tuesday morning structure fire in Midtown Sacramento
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9