Abandoned Chinese Gospel Mission catches fire for third time

The building previously caught fire back in September, with officials saying squatters caused it.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large fire broke out in Midtown Sacramento at the abandoned building, Saturday night.

The vacant Chinese Gospel Mission building caught fire on 15th and S streets and has since been knocked down, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The building previously caught fire twice in the last few years, with the recent being back in September. Officials said then squatters were the cause.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

No further information is available at this time.

