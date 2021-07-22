‘Mighty Ducks’ actor Shaun Weiss completes Yuba County Drug Court program

Weiss, who played the goalie character “Goldberg” in The Mighty Ducks movie franchise, had been in the program since March 3, 2020.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Former child actor Shaun Wiess, of Mighty Ducks fame, successfully completed the Yuba County Drug Court Program, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Weiss, who played the goalie character “Goldberg” in The Mighty Ducks movie franchise, had been in the program since March 3, 2020, following an arrest for burglary in Marysville in late January 2020.

Police said Weiss was under the influence of methamphetamines when he entered a man's garage and broke into a car.

Shortly after his arrest in 2020, a friend of Weiss, Drew Gallagher, reached out to help get him back on the right track.

About his time in the program, the Yuba County DA said, “Shaun demonstrated perseverance during his recovery complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had to move treatment and transitional living programs on several occasions. He underwent dental reconstructive surgery, and had a close family member suffer a serious accident during his treatment.”

The district attorney went on to say that Weiss has regained his employment and has since been traveling the country, making guest appearances and signing autographs.

By completing the drug court program, Weiss' burglary case has been dismissed.

Read more from ABC10

WATCH ALSO: