Leaders concerned after 16 migrants dropped off at the Sacramento Diocese 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bishop Jamie Soto, of the Diocese of Sacramento, is concerned the 16 migrants flown into California could have a difficult time continuing with the process of reaching some type of legal status in the U.S.

That's because the migrants were reportedly processed in Texas and might have court appearances they won't be able to attend.

It's been three days, since the 16 migrants, mostly men and a few women, were dropped off at the doorsteps of the Diocese of Sacramento.

"We had no idea that they were coming, but my staff quickly found some of our community folks that work with the immigrant community," said Soto.

He said the first step now is allowing the migrants to recover from the trip they made from El Paso, Texas. They were flown in on a private charter jet.

In the meantime, a group of organizations are working to help them, including Catholic Charities and Sacramento Area Congregations Together (Sacramento ACT).

"It's just heartbreaking that having come to the United States that they would be treated in that fashion, that they would be deceived," said Soto.

Soto said the migrants from Venezuela and Colombia are fleeing bad circumstances in their countries. He said it's a disgrace a private contractor allegedly made them believe they'd be provided with jobs and help getting into a migrant center.

Governor Gavin Newsom said he is working with the California Department of Justice to find out who paid for the group’s travel and if any laws were broken.

Sacramento ACT said the migrants are being housed while partners figure out what's next. It's yet to be determined if they'll be staying or if they'll want to be united with family and friends in other parts of the country.

As the group of migrants wait to see what's next, religious leaders and organizations are trying to assist them.

"Help them to get their bearings and then also help them to, you know, whatever the immigration process that's been set up for them at the border. That they can be followed through and they can get hopefully some prompt resolution to their case," said Soto.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg also said he has his suspicions about who's behind this, but won't say while the investigation plays out.

He said city leaders have one instinctive reaction and that's to welcome and help these people. He also called on Republicans to get behind comprehensive immigration reform.

