Dog tags, military medals among stolen items found in Valley Springs

Deputies are working to contact the victims and return the stolen items.

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A tip from a citizen led to the arrest of a Lodi woman accused of stealing mail, military medals and dog tags, officials with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

On Jan. 19, deputies found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs unconscious in the driver seat of her car in a parking lot at 55 Highway 26 in Valley Springs.

A citizen reported seeing Briggs to authorities, describing her as suspicious.

Deputies say that while speaking to Briggs, they noticed what they described as "drug paraphernalia" on the steering column of the car. They asked Briggs to step out of her car to conduct a search.

Inside the car, deputies allegedly found 23 grams of methamphetamine, several stolen military medals, stolen dog tags and stolen mail containing the names of over 16 people.

They also found more drug paraphernalia inside Briggs' sweatshirt pocket and allege that she was in possession of the methamphetamine to sell it.

Deputies booked Briggs into the Calaveras County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of 10 or more personal identifying information, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and receiving known stolen property.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office are now working to contact the victims of the thefts and return the stolen medals, dog tags and mail. The investigation is still active, according to the Sheriff's Office.

