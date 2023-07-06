7 million pills-worth of fentanyl seized by Turlock police

Turlock police say they seized enough fentanyl from 44-year-old resident Frank Romero to kill 5 million people

TURLOCK, Calif. — More than seven million pills-worth of fentanyl was found when Turlock police executed a search warrant leading to the arrest of 44-year-old resident Frank Romero, Thursday.

Police say they seized 24.75 pounds of the deadly drug — enough to potentially kill more than five million people — from a home in the 1000 block of West Avenue South.

Evidence of drug dealing was also found when police ran the search warrant.

“The dismantling of a major narcotics sales operation is yet another example of your police department’s relentless effort in keeping our neighborhoods safe. We want to thank the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office for providing air support for this operation. We could not be prouder of our staff and our partnering agencies," said Turlock police Capt. Miguel Pacheco.