County supervisors approve millions of dollars in improvements for the Stockton Airport

Part of the funding will go to repairing cracked and buckled pavement on a cargo taxi lane

STOCKTON, Calif. — Deteriorating pavement and a nearly 60-year-old terminal building will soon be replaced at the Stockton Metropolitan Airport after San Joaquin County supervisors approved millions of dollars in funding for new projects.

During its Tuesday meeting, the board approved $117,000 for the airport to study three alternatives to updating its air carrier terminal building and allocating $2.5 million in FAA grants to repair its cargo taxilane.

“This funding will help attract prospective airline carriers and cargo operators to our region and contribute to jobs, economic development and overall quality of life,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Rickman in a statement. “These actions will set in motion the long-term vision of what we want our airport to be. The Board is unanimous in saying that the airport is a crown jewel here in San Joaquin County and it is our priority to make sure it has all the tools it needs to succeed.”

The airport's existing terminal building contains asbestos, does not meet fire protection standards and has dealt with significant HVAC and plumbing issues, according to county documents. The building was originally constructed in the 1960s when the average aircraft size was three times smaller.

According to the county, workers at the airport have noticed pavement failures, buckling, cracks and rutting in certain areas of the cargo taxilane. The erosion, due in part to aircraft loads that are heavier than originally forecasted 20 years ago, has caught the attention of the FAA which is funding the repairs.

County and airport officials hope the improvements could attract more airlines to fly out of Stockton. Currently, Allegiant Airlines is the only commercial passenger airline that operates out of Stockton with nonstop flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix.

