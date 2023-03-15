Mine in Angels Camp is source of hydrogen sulfide release

County health officials are advising people to keep clear of the area.

ANGELS CAMP, Calif. — A privately owned mine in Angels Camp was identified as the source of a hydrogen sulfide release.

Hydrogen sulfide is a flammable, colorless gas known for its "rotten egg" smell. It can be smelled at levels of .0003 parts per billion and .3 parts per million, but it takes much higher levels to threaten human health.

Calaveras County Public Health said Utica Mine shoed concentrations ranging from 2 to 3 parts per million in the air near the mine's entrance.

While health officials say the hydrogen sulfide doesn't pose any immediate threats, they're advising people to keep clear of the area.

Exposure to hydrogen sulfide can cause irritation to the eyes, nose, or throat and possibly respiratory and nervous system complications. People can be exposed to it by living or working near contaminated waterways or air.

The waterways in the area are also being monitored to ensure safety.

“At this time, the hydrogen sulfide gas concentrations found at the Utica Mine are at mildly elevated levels," said Calaveras County Public Health Officer Dr. Rene Ramirez. "Prolonged exposure may cause a range of mild symptoms which may be compounded in sensitive individuals, those with underlying health issues or respiratory problems, young children or elderly adults. Those who live or work near the area should be cautious about the possible signs and symptoms that hydrogen sulfide exposure can cause.”

