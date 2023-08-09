Police arrest minor, find evidence of shooting at Curtis Park shopping center

No victims were located and officials say there's no threat to the community, but an investigation is ongoing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A minor was arrested after police received reports of a person with a gun in Sacramento Friday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officials say they went to the 3600 block of Crocker Drive near Curtis Park around 1:49 p.m. Once on scene, the minor was detained and a gun and evidence of a shooting were located outside.

No victims were located and officials say there's no threat to the community, but an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged by officials to call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

No further information is available at this time.