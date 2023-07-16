Minor killed in Granite Bay accident

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened between a red Jeep and black Escalade.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — One minor was killed after a two-car accident in Granite Bay Sunday afternoon.

The accident was reported in the area of Barton Road and Douglas Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said the accident was between a red Jeep and black Escalade.

According to CHP, there were at least three juveniles in the Jeep and one driver in the Escalade. Both the driver and front passenger in the Jeep had minor injuries, and the driver in the Escalade wasn't hurt.

However, police said a third person in the back seat of the Jeep had fatal injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash and what led up to it haven't been released at this time.

WATCH ALSO: