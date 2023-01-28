Several trapped minors rescued from roller coaster

No injuries were reported but officials say the children were cold because of the weather. It is not clear how long they were stuck on the ride.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire crews rescued several trapped minors after a roller coaster ride stopped at Scandia Fun Center, Saturday.

The crews and park employees worked together to free the minors from the jammed roller coaster car.

No injuries were reported but officials say the children were cold because of the weather. It is not clear how long they were stuck on the ride.

This is not the first time this ride has stranded people on it.

Back in November 2021, four people were stuck on the ride about 45 feet in the air resulting in the ride to be shut down and crews to rescue people from the cart.

No additional information is available at this time.

Rescue crews were dispatched for several trapped minors on a roller coaster ride. Crews arrived and assisted the park employees with safely lowering a jammed roller car down. The children on the ride were cold, but thankfully unharmed. Photo credit: IG-@sacramento_reports pic.twitter.com/I5tdB9nR17 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 29, 2023