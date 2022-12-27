x
Sacramento police ask for help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Jayda Brown is 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a thin build and curly long brown hair, according to officials. She was last seen near Oracle Court in South Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for help in finding an at-risk 13-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Jayda Brown is 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a thin build and curly long brown hair, according to officials. She was last seen near Oracle Court in South Sacramento around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Brown was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with "champion" written on the front in blue writing and blue distressed jeans. 

Officials say she has a medical condition and may be in the area of Mack Road and Franklin Boulevard. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471.

