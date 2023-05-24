Amador County deputies looking for missing man with memory loss

Deputies say 70-year-old Kevin Rodman was last seen in Pine Grove on May 16.

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — The Amador County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who was last seen May 16.

According to the sheriff’s office, the family of 70-year-old Kevin Rodman reported him missing on May 19. They said he hadn’t contacted them for days and wasn’t answering his cell phone.

Deputies went to Rodman’s home and found that both he and his vehicle were missing. His family told law enforcement he suffers from medical conditions requiring medication and has dealt with memory loss in the past.

Rodman was last seen May 16 in Pine Grove. He is believed to be in his 2016 Honda Civic with California tag number 7SBF546.

He is around 5’9” tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his location can call the sheriff’s office at 209-223-6500.