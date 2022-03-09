Rescue crews, law enforcement continue search for missing at-risk man in Placer County

Michael Fons, 69, of Colfax was last seen Monday morning. Police are asking those who may have seen Fons to call authorities.

COLFAX, Calif — Authorities with the Placer County Sheriff's Office have called in help from neighboring agencies as the search for an at-risk 69-year-old man, reported missing out of Colfax, enters its third day.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, Michael Fons was last seen wearing pajamas the morning of Monday, March 7. He has not been in contact with his family since Monday.

The sheriff's office says Fons is terminally ill and can easily be confused.

While on patrol Monday night, a Placer County Sheriff deputy found a car parked in the middle of Foresthill Road with its flashers on. The deputy reported that the car was off and the keys were not inside.

Two deputies searched the area on snowmobiles until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Later Tuesday morning, the search continued as the Placer County Sheriff's Office called in help from other agencies.

As the search entered its third day Wednesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced 55 personnel are now searching the area of China Wall near the heavily forested area surrounding Foresthill. According to the sheriff's office, the search now includes crews from Marin County, Santa Clara County, Nevada County, El Dorado County and Placer County.

The group of searchers are using the California Office of Emergency Services' CARDA dog team, an air support helicopter, off-highway vehicle units, 4x4s and motorcycles to help in the search.

Those who have seen Fons or have information on his whereabouts are asked to call the Placer County Sheriff's Office at 530-886-5375.