'He found us' | Meet the good Samaritan who helped rescue missing baby bull 'Sir Loin'

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — A baby bull named "Sir Loin" has had quite the week.

The miniature Hereford went missing from Dewberry Farm in Brookshire -- for more than just a few days -- only to be found on someone else's property about 7 miles away.

“He showed up, ma’am. I didn’t actually find him. He found us,” said Justin Freeman, the good Samaritan who found Sir Loin on his property.

He said he knew Sir Loin wasn't his because of his shape and head.

Freeman called the sheriff's office and one of his neighbors, who happened to be a cowboy, helped rope him in.

“I’m just happy he is back safe, ma’am, that’s all," said Freeman.

Sir Loin was stolen from Dewberry Farm two days after a baby goat named "Jackson" disappeared too.

Jackson was found before Sir Loin.

Two women have been taken into custody in connection with their disappearance but the Waller County Sheriff's Office has not said what charges they are facing.

“We pressed charges against them because they need to be held accountable," said Dewberry Farm owner Wendy Lank.

Lank thinks Sir Loin was dumped on the side of the road before he made his way to Freeman's property, but overall, she's just excited to have him back home.

“He is skittish at first, but he lets me love on him," she said. "It took me a day or two to get him acclimated again."

Lank now locks up her barn to protect her animals. Something she didn't have to do before, but she says she doesn't want to take any more chances.

“If that means it’s going to keep our animals safe and secure, so we can provide this to all the kids and families that come to the farm in the future, then that’s exactly what we will do," she said.