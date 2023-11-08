Deputies search for missing Calaveras County man

RAILROAD FLAT, Calif. — Sheriff's deputies in Calaveras County are searching for a missing 80-year-old man last seen Friday night in the Railroad Flat area.
According to the sheriff's office, 80-year-old Robert Reeve was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Friday on Paramae Road in Railroad Flat. Deputies say he was walking around the neighborhood but never returned home.
Authorities are searching for him on the ground and from a helicopter in the air. People who might have seen Reeve are asked to call the sheriff's office at 209-754-6500.
