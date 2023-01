The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it does not suspect foul play.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.

Kroese left her home around 10 a.m. Wednesday to go to her horses in Granite Bay. She was expected home around 1 p.m. Wednesday, but she never returned.