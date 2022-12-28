Deputies seeking whereabouts of at-risk missing Carmichael woman

Citing family members, the sheriff's office said she might suffer from short-term memory loss.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said 84-year-old Alice Kroese was supposed be back around 1 p.m. after she left her home in Carmichael to take care of her horses in Granite Bay. However, she did not return and her whereabouts aren't known.

Citing family members, the sheriff's office said Kroese might suffer from short-term memory loss, but it hasn't stopped her from making the trip previously nor did it keep her from driving.

She was described as a white woman, standing around 5 foot 7 inches and 160 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen driving a silver 2017 Subaru with license plate 7VMG030.

If found, deputies are asking people to call the sheriff's office at 916-874-5115.

