Welcome home, Ebi! 

Ebi's family moved across the country after he ran away. After eight years and 2,148.5 miles of distance, he'll be reunited with them.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A cat from California is being reunited with his family in Knoxville.

Ebi belonged to a family in Riverside, California. About eight years ago, Ebi ran away from his home in Riverside. Two years later, his family packed up their bags and moved to Knoxville.

Ebi recently ended up at the Riverside County Department of Animal Services where it was discovered that he was chipped.

Ebi’s family thought he had died when he ran away. So, when the Riverside County Department of Animal Services contacted Ebi’s family, they were thrilled to be reunited with him.

There was only one thing standing in the way — his family lived 2,148.5 miles away now.

After eight years of distance, Riverside Animal Services Chief/Media Relations and Social Media Strategist John Welsh decided to bring Ebi home to Knoxville.

Welsh will be flying to Nashville and then driving to Knoxville to reunite Ebi with his owners.

Welsh wants this reunion to be a lesson to other cat owners on the importance of microchipping your pet.

"I am trying to raise awareness about microchips," Welsh said. "Less than 2% of all impounded cats are reunited with their owners."