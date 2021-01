Lodi Police Department is looking for 2 children. One is 12 years old and the other is 9 years old.

LODI, Calif. — Lodi Police Department is seeking help as they try to find two missing children.

They identified the children as Eshawn Din, 12, and Ayann Din, 9. Both were last seen in the area of Oriole Lane and Tegea Lane.

Few details are available, but, in a Facebook post, police said they'll be posting more information as they receive it.

Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts can call Lodi Police Department.