Missing Colfax High School student Dante de la Torre found dead

The teen was last seen Wednesday afternoon when he went to the Gold Run rest stop to work on a school project.

GOLD RUN, Calif. — The search for a missing 16-year-old Colfax High School student came to a tragic end Thursday evening.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Dante de la Torre was found dead Thursday in a "remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop."

Officials say there is "no indication Dante’s death was foul play" and he will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday morning he went to the area of the Gold Run rest stop around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to work on a school project but did not return. The Gold Run rest stop area is located off Interstate 80, northeast of Colfax.

The teenager hadn’t contacted his family or friends since he went to the rest stop, and the sheriff’s office deployed resources to search for him Thursday morning.

More than 36 trained searchers and K9s were involved in the search for Delatorre.

It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this... Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 8, 2022