Missing hiker found safe in Sequoia National Park

CALIFORNIA, USA — The search for a missing hiker from Lake Tahoe at Sequoia National Park has ended with him being found safe.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, Bill Roberts has been reunited with his family.

The release says Roberts hiked into the John Muir Trail from the Cottonwood/Trail Pass Trailhead in the Golden Trout Wilderness of Inyo National Forest Wednesday. He went off his intended route and missed his Aug. 12 meetup with his family at Bullfrog Lake in Kings Canyon National Park.

He was carrying a tracker at the start of his trip which he lost while descending the west side of Caltech Peak. He found his way back to the Lake South America Trail where he ran into another hiker Monday morning and used their tracker to contact his family. He was found 10 minutes later.

“This incident really underscores the fact that there is still a lot of snow in the high country, and it’s very easy to lose a trail in those conditions, especially with afternoon thunderstorms,” said Incident Commander Dave Fox. “Fortunately, this story had a positive outcome, but we urge everyone to be extra prepared and cautious in your trip planning and execution. The consequences of getting turned around can be deadly serious.”