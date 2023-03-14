Missing kayaker saved along American River near Rancho Cordova during winter storm

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A missing kayaker was saved from the waters of the American River near Rancho Cordova Tuesday evening.
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire crews used two boats and two helicopters to find him and were ultimately able to bring him to shore.
He's being evaluated by paramedics and will be taken a hospital via helicopter.
The rescue happened during a winter storm and while the river flows were over 30,000 cubic feet per second. Officials called for people to stay off the waterways.
