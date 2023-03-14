Missing kayaker saved along American River near Rancho Cordova during winter storm

A spokesperson for the fire district said flows along the river are over 30,000 cubic feet per second.

Example video title will go here for this video

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A missing kayaker was saved from the waters of the American River near Rancho Cordova Tuesday evening.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire crews used two boats and two helicopters to find him and were ultimately able to bring him to shore.

He's being evaluated by paramedics and will be taken a hospital via helicopter.

The rescue happened during a winter storm and while the river flows were over 30,000 cubic feet per second. Officials called for people to stay off the waterways.

Crews rescued 1 victim kayaker from the American River. 2 boats and 2 helicopters worked together to locate the missing person, fortunately the victim has been brought to shore and is being evaluated by paramedics. Please stay off the waterways, flows are over 30k cubic ft/second pic.twitter.com/AF6qTRRMYm — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 15, 2023

WATCH ALSO: