Missing Tuolumne County man found dead

Arturo Madrid Jr. was reported missing Sunday and was last seen in the area of Laramie Lane in Twain Harte. He was found dead in the area three days later.

Example video title will go here for this video

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — The search for a 46-year-old man came to a tragic end just three days after he was reported missing, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.

Arturo Madrid Jr. was reported missing Sunday and was last seen in the area of Laramie Lane in Twain Harte that night. Officials requested the public's help in finding the man who was said to have walked away after he had been drinking.

Officials announced Madrid was found dead three days later near the place he was last seen.

No additional information is available at this time.

WATCH MORE: Part of Highway 99 dedicated to fallen Elk Grove Officer Ty Lenehan