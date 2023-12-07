Missing man's body recovered in Tuolumne County lake

The man, identified as Jorge Arturo Cervantes, disappeared June 16 when he was at the lake and reportedly didn't have a lifejacket, according to a press release.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — A man's body was found in Lake Don Pedro more than a month after he went missing, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.

The man, identified as Jorge Arturo Cervantes, disappeared June 16 when he was at the lake and reportedly didn't have a lifejacket, according to a press release.

Multiple agencies and search and rescue teams were called to search for Cervantes, but ultimately the searches were unsuccessful at the time.

It is unclear where his body was found, but the sheriff's office's Marine Safety and Enforcement Unit, California Recovery Divers and Ralston Underwater Search and Recovery assisted in the recovery last week. No additional information is available at this time.