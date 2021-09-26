Missing Marysville woman possibly victim of sex trafficking, police say

The Oakland Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 18-year-old from Marysville. She's believed to be staying in an Oakland hotel.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The Oakland Police Department said a missing 18-year-old could be a victim of sex trafficking.

The teenager was identified as Carmen Miller, of Marysville in Yuba County. She was last heard from Sept. 25 at 11:21 p.m.

Citing information from her family, Oakland police said Miller might be in the area of MacArthur Boulevard in an Oakland hotel and possibly a victim of sex trafficking.

"Miller is in good physical condition; however, the family reports Miller has mild autism and Asperger’s syndrome," Oakland Police Department said on Facebook.

She is described as a white woman standing at 5'1" and weighing 130 pounds with brown/red hair and green eyes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

