Missing Nevada County 16-year-old found dead

Trinity was last seen Wednesday night walking away from a house in Nevada County.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The search for a missing teenager in Nevada County has come to a tragic end.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said they found the body of Trinity around 2 p.m. Friday, about a half-mile from where she was last seen Wednesday night.

“At this point there is nothing suspicious and her cause of death is unknown,” wrote the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy is planned and investigators ask the public to respect her family’s privacy.

Trinity, 16, was last seen Wednesday night walking away from a house in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road in Nevada City. She was wearing a robe and her pajamas, and she was barefoot.