Update: Galt police find at-risk missing woman

Galt police said they have found Diana Chand safe and unharmed.

GALT, Calif. — Update: 6:40 p.m.

Original story:

Galt police are trying to find a missing at-risk woman, who they say suffers from mental illness.

Police said Diana Chand was last seen around 9:30 a.m. near the 600 block of Pringle Avenue and might appear disoriented or confused.

Police described Chand as a 56-year-old woman wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. She has blonde short curly hair, and blue eyes and stands at 5'5 and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information can call dispatch at 209-366-7000.

