CAIC said the man was snowshoeing with a group of friends when two of them were caught in a small avalanche.

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — Search teams on Saturday found the body of a 27-year-old man who was caught in a small avalanche Friday near the town of Marble, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Identification will be released at a later time, PCSO said.

PCSO said it was notified about 4:47 p.m. Friday about a missing snowshoer who was last seen in the Marble area. Officials said the man went missing after a small avalanche.

VIDEO ABOVE: Colorado rescuers train with technology to find avalanche victims faster

Police said the man was snowshoeing to a cabin in the area with three of his friends. The other members of the group told deputies that an avalanche had slid from the area and that one person was partially buried and another went missing.

Officials said the small avalanche took place near Beaver Lake in the Yule Creek drainage of Gunnison County. PCSO assisted after receiving a request for mutual aid from the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office.

Search efforts were limited due to the area's unstable condition and time of day. Crews stopped searching about 9:14 p.m. Friday but continued their search Saturday morning, according to CAIC and PCSO.

