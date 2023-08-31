x
Missing person Natalee Heilaman identified as body pulled from Folsom Lake

Heilaman was reported missing out of Nevada County in January.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A body pulled from Folsom Lake earlier this month was identified as a person who was reported missing out of Nevada County.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office identified the body as 27-year-old Natalee Heilaman, of San Francisco.

Deputies pulled her body from the water near Rattlesnake Bar on Aug. 19. She was initially found by a person recreating in the area.

The sheriff's office was able to identify her body through DNA on Aug. 30. She was listed as a missing person out of Nevada County in January this year.

Deputies said there was no indication of foul play.

