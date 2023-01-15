Orchard Park Police continue search for man who went missing at Bills game

Police are attempting to find a white man described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a Cole Beasley No. 11 jersey.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Orchard Park Police are asking for help in locating a person who has gone missing around the stadium since the Bills' wild card victory.

Police are attempting to find a white man described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a Cole Beasley No. 11 jersey and had on a blue or black jacket and faded blue jeans.

He "was last seen on the eastern side of the stadium at approximately 8:30 p.m.," police said on social media. "The male was seen heading toward the wooded area/ravine, toward Shadow Lane and California Road area."

Police posted an update at 1:15am Monday stating that the ravine had been 'thoroughly searched' and that they were confident that nobody is in distress. They said they were "comfortable that no one is in imminent danger."