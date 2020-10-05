Pregnant woman missing in Tracy on Mother's Day

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman 11 weeks pregnant who went missing on Mother's Day.

TRACY, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is currently in search of a mother-to-be on who went missing around noon on Mother's Day according to a post from the department.

Carmen Garcia, who is approximately 11-weeks pregnant, is a Hispanic female, standing a little over 5 feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes according to deputies. Garcia, 30, weight is approximately 115 lbs. She was last seen right before noon on May 10, wearing a teal-colored sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Sheriff's office said she reportedly fought with her boyfriend and swallowed a handful of pills before leaving her home near the Cal Fire Blanchard Station off of Hwy 132 in Tracy. Officers suspect she is traveling on foot.

This case is an active investigation. San Joaquin County Sheriff's are requesting that the public share any information regarding Garcia's whereabouts call the non-emergency number at 209-468-4400 and refer to case #20-9446.

