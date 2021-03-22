The 23-year-old man Lanie Nolan, 15, was with is currently being held in Nebraska pending criminal charges, Lewiston police said

LEWISTON, Maine — UPDATE (Wednesday, March 24)

The Lewiston Police Department said the missing 15-year-old girl, Lanie Nolan, who was missing since last Thursday, was found late Tuesday night in Nebraska with a 23-year-old man.

Police said arrangements are being made to bring Lanie back to Maine to reunite her with her family.

Lanie and 23-year-old Taylor Hauke, of Vacaville, Calif., were found together at a rest area on Interstate 80 in Nebraska.

Hauke is being held in Nebraska pending criminal charges, police said.

Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre told NEWS CENTER Maine the investigation is still on-going and said, "it is too early to tell if there was any type of abuse or additional crimes" Hauke could be charged with.

At this time, St. Pierre said Hauke is being held at the Lincoln County Jail in Nebraska where he has been charged by the Nebraska State Police with “Child Abuse and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.”

Lewiston police said the combined assistance from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, the Vacaville (Calif.) Police Department, the Oakland (Maine) Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, California’s Attorney General’s Office, and the Nebraska State Police, was "vital" in finding Lanie.

Original story (Monday, March 22)

The Lewiston Police Department is searching for Lanie Nolan, a 15-year-old from Oakland who hasn’t been seen since last Thursday, March 18.

According to Police, Lanie is a current resident of New Beginnings, a housing and support facility for Maine youth in Lewiston. Lanie was last seen Thursday at the facility around 2:30 p.m. when she said she was “going for a walk,” but never returned. She was later reported missing to Lewiston police.

Police said in a release it appears Lanie may have left the area willingly with a 23-year-old man, who she has been communicating with via social media. Police said the man is said to be from Vacaville, California.

Police said Lanie may have been picked up by the man, who may be driving a blue 2001 Ford Mustang with Calif. plates (5LQL188).

Lanie is described as being a fair-skinned white female who is 5’4”, 180 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, grey pants and sneakers, as well as eyeglasses.

Officers and detectives are actively investigating and are in contact with Lanie’s parents and friends.

On Tuesday, Lewiston police said they have enlisted Homeland Security Investigations, the largest investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security, for assistance in the investigation.