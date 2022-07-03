Crews search for missing teen in Solano County's Putah Creek

First responders recovered an empty car from the creek, which the missing 18-year-old was said to be traveling in just after midnight Sunday.

WINTERS, Calif. — First responders in Solano County are searching the Putah Creek for a missing 18-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a crash just after midnight Sunday, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said.

After midnight, deputies were called to the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road west of Canal Lane on reports of a crash.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found a red truck fully submerged in water and an 18-year-old clinging to the shoreline.

The teen reportedly told deputies that his friend, 18-year-old Eduardo Fierros of Winters, was still in the submerged truck.

Firefighters with the Vacaville Fire Protection District attempted to access the truck but were unable to get to it, officials say.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office says their dive team was called out as deputies searched the shoreline.

The truck was recovered from the creek and found to be unoccupied.

Officials with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office are continuing the search Sunday while the California Highway Patrol investigates the traffic collision.

