STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are seeking help in locating a teenager that went missing on August 7.

She was identified as 17-year-old Janet Fernandez. Deputies consider her to be at risk due to the circumstances of her disappearance.

Deputies say Fernandez voluntarily left her home on August 7th with an unknown person in the evening.

Janet Fernandez was reported missing on August 7.

Stainslaus County Sheriff's Dept.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who she may be with can call Detective Layton at 209-525-7094. If she's seen, the sheriff's department asks that you call 911 immediately.

