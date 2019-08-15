ROCKLIN, Calif. — Update: 08/16/19 5 p.m.

Rocklin police have confirmed that 15 year old Haylei Nordquist has returned home.

Original story:

Rocklin police are searching for a missing teenager that they described as a runaway.

The teenager was identified by police as Haylei Nordquist, 15. She's described a white female standing at 5'3, 200 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

According to police, Nordquist has no known contacts in the area. She's from Wyoming and was in the Rocklin area visiting family.

She was last contacted on August 13.

Rockling police are looking for missing teenager Halei Nordquist.

Rocklin Police Department

Anyone with information on Nordquist can call Rocklin police department at 916-625-5400.

