79-year-old missing woman found dead in Nevada City

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The search for a missing Nevada County woman came to tragic end Sunday afternoon.

79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was reported missing after she walked away from her home Friday morning. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said she had been found several times before in the area of Banner Mountain Trail and in Grass Valley.

After days of searching, deputies said they finally found her body just after 2 p.m. on private property near Banner Mountain Trail in Nevada City. Previously, the sheriff's office said Brodie was believed to have dementia.

The sheriff's office said there were no suspicious circumstances observed, and that her official cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Phyllis’s family and friends, who have been notified that she was located," the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said in Facebook post. "We appreciate the community support and the assistance of our many allied agencies in the search for Phyllis. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

