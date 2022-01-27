Missing woman out of Reno found dead in Plumas County

Deputies don't suspect foul play, but her death is still under investigation.

KEDDIE, Calif. — A missing woman out of Reno was found dead in Plumas County, deputies said Thursday night.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office said they found 48-year-old Kathleen "Kathy" Griffin dead inside of her van. Griffin had previously been reported missing out of Reno, Nevada. She was possibly last seen seen in the Truckee area on Jan. 25, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Deputies made the discovery after a CHP officer asked for help investigating a suspicious Dodge van near Keddie in the area of Highway 70 and Old Highway around 2 p.m.

Upon locating the van, authorities linked it to Griffin, and opened it to find a small fire in the rear compartment. After the flames were doused, authorities found Griffin dead inside of the van.

No foul play is suspected, but the cause of the fire and her death are still under investigation. A complete autopsy will be done by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office to determine cause of death.

"We would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Kathleen and will do everything we can to help support them through this difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

