Marian Wilkinson, missing Yuba City woman, found dead

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A missing Yuba City woman last seen at the end of January has been found dead.

According to a news release from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Shanghai Bend River Parkway Wednesday night for a body found in the Feather River.

The release says a fisherman found the body, and officials identified the deceased as 53-year-old Marian Wilkinson.

Her cause of death is under investigation by both the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and Yuba City police.

Wilkinson worked with the homeless at the Life Building Center in Marysville and at the Casa de Esperanza women's shelter.

She worked her shift on Jan. 28 and attended church services the following day. She called her daughter that afternoon to say she would be coming over for dinner and then she was never seen again.

